Marisa Tomei regrets playing maternal roles in movies

Marisa Tomei regrets starting to play maternal roles in film.

The 55-year-old actress has become well-known in recent years for portraying Peter Parker's mother figure Aunt May opposite Tom Holland in Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Endgame, and Holland's two Spider-Man movies, and in her latest film, The King of Staten Island, she plays Pete Davidson's mother.

When asked if she was concerned about being boxed into mom roles, she confessed she regrets heading down that path with her acting career.

"I really regret starting down this road and I really regret starting to do that. I was, you know, talked into it... that change, and I really always felt like, 'Oh, I could play a lot of things'. Honestly, it's (playing a mum) probably more of a stretch than other things," she candidly told Collider.

"I think every actor and actress has a lot of dimensions to them and if the scope of what is being written and being made is narrow, and you want to keep working, you do what you can. I tried it. It was maybe not the right road, but you know, I do try to make the most of it," the Oscar-winning actress sadly lamented.

Despite the setback, the My Cousin Vinny star hopes to eventually land a role in which she plays a villain, or even star in a "screwball" romantic comedy.

"(I'd like to play) the femme fatale, and (be) in a (film) noir. I still think there are other aspects of even romantic comedies. I really love them, but you know really at a screwball level. There’s so many roles," she shared.