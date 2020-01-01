Kaitlyn Dever in talks to star in Dear Evan Hansen movie

Kaitlyn Dever is reportedly in talks to star in the movie adaptation of Broadway musical Dear Evan Hansen.

The hit Broadway show is heading to the big screen, and Ben Platt, who made his name starring as the titular character in the musical, is widely expected to reprise his role for the movie, although this is yet to be confirmed, according to Variety.

Director Stephen Chbosky, best known for The Perks of Being a Wallflower, will helm the adaptation, while Steve Levenson, who wrote the book for the stage musical, is penning the script.

Marc Platt and Adam Siegel are serving as producers, and Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, who wrote the music for the Broadway show, are onboard as executive producers.

Dear Evan Hansen follows the story of the eponymous character, who gets caught up in an elaborate lie after the family of one of his classmates, Connor, mistakes Hansen's letter for their son's suicide note.

Dever, who shot to fame in last year's Booksmart, will play Connor's sister Zoe, who begins dating Hansen after he becomes involved with the grieving family.

The critically-acclaimed Broadway musical has won five Tony Awards since its debut in 2016, and finally arrived on London's West End in November last year.

Dever recently starred in the Netflix drama series Unbelievable, for which she received a Golden Globe nomination.