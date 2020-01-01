Nikki Bella expecting baby boy

Nikki Bella and her fiance Artem Chigvintsev are expecting a baby boy.

The sex of the tot, who is due in early August, was revealed during the season finale of Nikki and twin sister Brie's reality show Total Bellas on Thursday night.

At a party paying homage to Nikki's Mexican heritage, the wrestling star led a countdown before she broke open a pinata which revealed tonnes of blue confetti.

In a confessional to the camera, Brie said: "I'm so excited that Nicole and Artem are having a boy. I knew... I really, in my heart, I just felt it for her."

She later told Nikki: "I think you and your little boy will have such a great bond. I do. I really feel that."

And taking to Instagram after the episode aired, Nikki uploaded a series of photos from the event and noted that she was thrilled to share all of her life updates with fans.

"Can't wait for our little boy to arrive in August," the 36-year-old wrote. "Thank you everyone for being on this incredible journey with us Bellas! It has been incredible sharing this season with you all. You all have made it more than we ever could have expected!"

Brie, who is expecting her second child with husband Daniel Bryan in late July, has opted not to find out her baby's gender.