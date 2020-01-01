Rebecca Gayheart taking care of daughters 'pretty much solo' during coronavirus lockdown

Actress Rebecca Gayheart has been caring for her two children "pretty much solo" while in isolation at home amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Urban Legend star has revealed it's been difficult to care for daughters Billie, 10, and Georgia, eight, who she shares with estranged husband Eric Dane.

"With the pandemic and the social distancing, (it) has been difficult," she told Us Weekly. "But they've been here with me so that's been good. (It's) very consistent that they've been in one place."

The 48-year-old has also had to learn how to control her emotions when fights break out after long periods cooped up inside.

"My kids and I were recently bickering and I was screaming at them," Gayheart added. "I was like, 'Why am I doing this? This is ridiculous.'"

But Gayheart, who appears in Lost in America, a new documentary which highlights youth homelessness, knows how fortunate she is to have shelter during the global health crisis when so many others are living on the streets, and she spends "a lot of time" talking to Billie and Georgia about homelessness.

"They're like, 'Why wouldn't someone help them? You're supposed to help people in need,'" she shared. "It's complicated. It's very hard to get children to understand because it is a very complicated issue. No one has a perfect solution, but I always say it starts at home."