Paul King won't return to direct Paddington 3

Paul King has revealed he won't be back to direct Paddington 3.



The British filmmaker helped bring Michael Bond's fictional bear to the big screen for the first time with 2014's Paddington and followed it up with a sequel in 2017. Both films have been critical and commercial successes, with Paddington 2 currently holding the Rotten Tomatoes record for the film with the most reviews to have a 100 per cent approval rating.



In an interview with Empire magazine, King revealed that a third film was in the works but he was stepping down as director to focus on his other projects.



"At some point, you just have to stop. It might be time for somebody else to do a twist on it," he explained. "I'm trying not to do a third bear movie, which is a huge, huge mistake."



He admitted that although the movies have been "one of the great treats of my life", he's working on "far too much" other material, such as a new collaboration with Paddington 2 co-writer Simon Farnaby and a movie about Willy Wonka.



King, who recently directed two episodes of new Netflix comedy Space Force, will remain connected to the franchise as an executive producer. He confirmed that a screenplay is being written for Paddington 3 and there is much life left in the franchise.



"It's not like Paddington dies at the end. He doesn't ascend into the sky on a rocket-powered marmalade jar," he added.



James Bond actor Ben Whishaw voices the CGI Peruvian bear, who lives in London with his adopted family, the Browns, played by live-action actors including Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, and Julie Walters.