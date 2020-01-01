Viggo Mortensen tipped for reunion with Green Book director Peter Farrelly

Viggo Mortensen is planning to team up with director Peter Farrelly for a film about beer buddies.

The pair, who previously worked together on 2018 Oscar-winning movie Green Book, are collaborating on a new project based on the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War. Mortensen has been lined up for a supporting role in the currently untitled film, reports Entertainment Weekly.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever: A True Story of Friendship Stronger Than War was written by John "Chick" Donohue and J.T. Molloy. It follows the unlikely tale of Donohue, who left New York with a backpack of beer in 1967 and travelled to Vietnam on a cargo ship.

The 26-year-old merchant seaman had accepted the challenge of sneaking into the hostile country to find his army friends and deliver morale-boosting messages of support from home, as well as a drink.

During the trip, the Marine Corps veteran becomes entangled in the Tet Offensive, which was a string of attacks organised by North Vietnam on South Vietnam in a bid to force the U.S. to scale back its involvement in the Vietnam War.

Farrelly will co-write the script alongside Brian Currie and Pete Jones. David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, Don Granger, and Andrew Muscato will produce the hotly-anticipated project.

Farrelly and Mortensen will be hoping to replicate the success of their previous collaboration, which was also set during the '60s. Green Book, inspired by the true tale of friendship between bouncer-turned-driver Frank "Tony Lip" Vallelonga (Mortensen) and classical and jazz pianist Don Shirley (Mahershala Ali), took home an impressive three Oscars at the 2019 ceremony – including Best Picture and Best Screenplay for Farrelly.