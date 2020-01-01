Elisabeth Moss reuniting with Handmaid’s Tale director

Elisabeth Moss is set to reunite with The Handmaid’s Tale director Daina Reid for a new thriller.

The 37-year-old actress has signed on to work alongside Reid on Run Rabbit Run, an Australian project that has been described as a modern-day ghost story.

In the movie, Moss will play a fertility doctor who is forced to challenge her strong views on life and death after realising her young daughter, Mia, is behaving strangely. In the process of tackling her family woes, the doctor will also be forced to confront a ghost from her own past and re-evaluate her core beliefs.

Deadline reports that as well as starring in Run Rabbit Run, Moss will produce the film, alongside her partner Lindsey McManus. Anna McLeish and Sarah Shaw from Carver Films will also produce. The film has been penned by Hannah Kent, who wrote the script from an original concept developed with Carver Films.

Producer and sales agent XYZ Films will launch world sales for the thriller at the Cannes virtual market, which is scheduled to run from June 22 to 26.

Moss has also hinted other reunions may be afoot, after teasing that the stars of her iconic TV show Mad Men have discussed meeting up.

When asked by Entertainment Tonight if the cast had considered reuniting via Zoom, Moss answered: "Oh, I don't know. Maybe we have! I don't know. Maybe we have had some discussions about this.

"I don't think I am in a position to officially share anything. But, yes, we are aware that people are doing reunions and we've never done one, which is so crazy. We really all haven't been together in five years. So I'll just leave you with that."