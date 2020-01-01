Meghan, Duchess of Sussex's pal Jessica Mulroney axed from TV show over 'white privilege' row

Jessica Mulroney's TV show has been axed after she allegedly threatened the livelihood of a black social media influencer amid a row over "white privilege".

The 40-year-old, a close friend of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, was dropped by Canadian broadcaster CTV on Thursday after an interaction she had with blogger Sasha Exeter, who had published a 12-minute video outlining her claims the previous day.

In the clip, Exeter said that she was upset the stylist "never" wanted to use her platform to support Black Lives Matter - when she is "very vocal" about other causes and her friend Meghan is "arguably one of the most famous black women in the world".

She claimed the TV personality then threatened to damage her reputation in the media industry.

"What happened next was a series of very problematic behaviour and antics that ultimately resulted in her sending me a threat in writing last Wednesday," the Canadian influencer stated. "Listen, I am by no means calling Jess a racist but what I will say is this - she is very well aware of her wealth, her perceived power and privilege because of the colour of her skin."

Exeter alleged Mulroney sent her a message reading: "I have also spoken to companies and people about the way you treat me unfairly. You think your voice matters. Well, it only matters if you express it with kindness and without shaming people who are simply trying to learn. Good luck."

The blogger added: "Not only is Mulroney very well aware of her white privilege but just like her fellow Canadian Amy Cooper, she spewed out that threat so effortlessly... For her to threaten me - a single mom, a single black mom - during a racial pandemic blows my mind. It's absolutely unbelievable."

Executives at CTV tweeted their decision to pull Mulroney's wedding reality show I Do Redo in the wake of the allegations and commented that her conduct "conflicts with our commitment to diversity and equality, CTV has removed I Do Redo from all Bell Media channels and platforms effective immediately."