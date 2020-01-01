Rupert Grint voices support for transgender community amid J.K. Rowling backlash

Harry Potter actor Rupert Grint has voiced his support for transgender rights following the online backlash against J.K. Rowling.

The author of the books, on which the wizarding films are based, has been heavily criticised by social media users and human rights activists since the past weekend, when she shared a series of remarks which many deemed transphobic.

On Wednesday, in a blog post seeking to clarify her point of view, she explained her interest in trans issues stemmed from being a survivor of domestic abuse and sexual assault, who has concerns around single-sex spaces, and did not apologise for her views.

Now, 31-year-old Grint has joined fellow Harry Potter stars Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Bonnie Wright in expressing his support for the trans community.

In a statement obtained by The Times, he said: "I firmly stand with the trans community and echo the sentiments expressed by many of my peers. Trans women are women. Trans men are men. We should all be entitled to live with love and without judgment."

The backlash against Rowling began after she commented on a story with the headline: "Opinion: Creating a more equal post-Covid-19 world for people who menstruate."

Hitting out at the phrasing, she tweeted: "People who menstruate. I'm sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud?"

She also questioned, "If sex isn't real, there's no same-sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn't hate to speak the truth."