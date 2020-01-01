Dave Chappelle discusses George Floyd's death in free Netflix special

Dave Chappelle addressed the killing of George Floyd and the subsequent Black Lives Matter protests in a set which took place in Ohio earlier this month.

The video, titled 8:46, was filmed 6 June, at his Dave Chapelle and Friends: A Talk with Punchlines show, in Yellow Springs, Ohio, and was shared on Netflix's YouTube channel on Friday.

Throughout the performance, Chappelle referenced 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the length of time Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd's neck during his attempted arrest shortly before he died.

"I can't get that number out of my head because it was my time of birth on my birth certificate," Chappelle said. "I was born at 8:46 in the morning and they killed this n***a in 8 minutes and 46 seconds."

He also blasted CNN broadcaster Don Lemon for calling out celebrities for not speaking out about the high-profile case.

"I'm watching Don Lemon...he says where are these celebrities?...Has anyone listened to me do comedy, has anyone not listened to me say these things before?" he said.

"So now all of a sudden this n****a expects me to step in front of the streets and talk over the work these people are doing as a celebrity...This is the streets talking for themselves, they don't need me right now," he continued. "Why would anyone care what their favourite comedian thinks when they saw a police officer kneel on a man's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds."

Chappelle later took aim at conservative commentator Candace Owens for characterising Floyd as a criminal, calling her a "rotten b*tch" and "the worst".

"I can't think of a worse way to make money," he blasted. "She's the most articulate idiot I have ever seen in my f**king life. She's so articulate that she'll tell you how f**king stupid she is."

The 46-year-old's show was the first in-person live performance in the U.S. since the Covid-19 pandemic struck. Social distancing was observed, with mask-wearing attendees seated in pairs.