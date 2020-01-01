Lea Michele's nail artist doesn't recognise vile actress in ex-castmates' tweets

Lea Michele's longtime nail artist has jumped to defend the actress amid a wave of criticism, insisting she's a delight to work with.

The former Glee star has apologised for her past bad behaviour behind the scenes on the TV show and various stage musicals after a group of ex-castmates ripped into her recently following a tweet from Samantha Ware, who accused Lea of making her life a "living hell" during their time together.

Glee regular Heather Morris joined the group earlier this month, confessing Michele was "very difficult" to work with, prompting another co-star, Dean Geyer, who portrayed the actress' love interest Brody Weston for 14 episodes of the series, to defend her, insisting she was lovely to work with.

And now nail artist Jenna Hipp Spencer is chiming in, insisting she doesn't recognise the nasty person her top client and friend has been accused of being by her ex-castmates.

"I'm devastated for @leamichele. Heartbroken," she writes on Instagram. "For over 10 years, we’ve shared many of her most private moments, and mine. From great joys and successes to unimaginable sorrow and pain, I have witnessed Lea’s sheer and determined strength, unbreakable confidence, her brilliance. Her integrity. Her love.

"Lea has an extreme and unique ability to completely accept those who can’t accept themselves. She can see past what others can’t forgive, a character quality I’ve always admired. Lea sends thank you cards every chance she gets and she cares deeply for others. Lea is extremely generous, altruistic and empathetic. She’s real and true and honest."

The nail artist also raves about pregnant Lea's mothering skills, revealing she took her sons on their first hikes and gave one "his very first shower", adding, "She will be an incredible mama".

Spencer concludes her post by calling Michele "a warrior" and "a leader", adding: "She’s so special. I love Lea for all she is and all she gives… and so should you."

Her post comes a day after Ware detailed the torment she allegedly experienced from Lea on the set of Glee in a new Variety interview, revealing the actress humiliated her, threatened her and made her feel that her job on the show was not secure.

She has also refused to accept Lea's apology statement, in which the actress wrote: "Whether it was my privileged position and perspective that caused me to be perceived as insensitive or inappropriate at times or whether it was just my immaturity and me just being unnecessarily difficult, I apologise for my behaviour and for any pain which I have caused. We all can grow and change and I have definitely used these past several months to reflect on my own shortcomings."