Elizabeth Hurley strips off to celebrate 55th birthday

Elizabeth Hurley has stripped off on social media to celebrate her 55th birthday.The British actress shared a racy snap on Instagram, showing her in a bubble bath with her hair in a messy bun and her arms thrown over her head, to commemorate the special day on Wednesday."Happy Birthday to me," she began the caption, alongside several pink love heart emojis. "This is the fifth birthday we've celebrated during lockdown amongst my little group - including my mother's 80th and my son's 18th. Grateful to be happy & healthy and to have the best family & friends. Here's hoping real life starts again one day."The Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery star's lookalike son, Damian Hurley, also posted a sweet birthday tribute to his famous mother on Instagram."Happy birthday to my twin!! my partner in crime forever, i love you mama," he captioned the throwback photo of the duo on a night out, showing the model holding his mother's hand as she stepped out of a car.And in the comments, Elizabeth wrote: "I (love heart emoji) you Baby."The Royals star is no stranger to sharing racy pictures of herself on social media and regularly posts snaps of her bikini-clad figure on Instagram.Last year, she explained that she prefers to keep in shape by doing DIY around the house and in the garden, rather than heading to the gym to work out."I do a lot of exercise, but it's really the gardening... cutting down a hedge, using my chainsaw to cut down a tree, logging, all of that stuff I do. So, I'm very active," she stated.