Cara Delevingne felt out of her depth filming Suicide Squad

Cara Delevingne felt out of her depth while filming Suicide Squad because she couldn’t believe she was acting alongside big A-list stars.

The 27-year-old originally found fame as a model but had always wanted to pursue acting and she eventually landed the co-lead role in 2015 teen drama Paper Towns, which helped her be considered for more studio projects.

She was subsequently cast as June Moone/Enchantress in David Ayer’s 2016 DC Comics movie, which marked her first time working on a big-budget blockbuster, alongside an A-list ensemble featuring Will Smith, Margot Robbie, and Jared Leto, but Delevingne was terrified of acting alongside such famous actors.

“I was just so shocked,” she told Variety. “I was like, ‘How am I with these people? What is happening?’ I was so scared. I felt very out of my depth. I was like, ‘How did I trick them into getting me here?’”

Delevingne got her first taste of acting at boarding school and unsuccessfully tried out for parts in the Harry Potter movies and Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland. She continued looking for roles while her modelling career exploded, but she was unsatisfied with the scripts that came her way.

“I thought I would do anything,” the star explained. “But my agent would give me scripts, and I was like, ‘I’m not playing the dumb girl that gets killed.’”

Similarly, Delevingne would also take issue with some of the dialogue given to female characters in screenplays, with her adding: “No woman would say that. I’m sorry. It’s ridiculous.”

She has since had roles in Valerian and the City of a Thousand Planets and Her Smell and is currently starring in Amazon TV series Carnival Row.