Elisabeth Moss ‘blown away’ by Shirley script

Elisabeth Moss was “blown away” by the script for Shirley and believed it offered her the “role of a lifetime”.

In Josephine Decker’s drama, The Handmaid’s Tale actress stars as real-life author Shirley Jackson, alongside Michael Stuhlbarg as her professor husband Stanley Edgar Hyman. The fictional story follows a young couple, Fred and Rose (Logan Lerman and Odessa Young) who move into the famous author’s home and become fodder for her next novel.

And when Moss first read the screenplay, she knew the role was extraordinary but wasn’t sure if she would get the honour.

“Sarah Gubbins wrote this script that was honestly one of the best pieces of writing I’ve ever seen and I was blown away. And I was like, ‘Well, this is one of those roles of a lifetime kind of things,’ you know?” she told The Playlist. “And I didn’t know whether or not they wanted me in the movie, and I was really young for Shirley. At the time, I was like 36. So, I kind of waited hopefully that they would pick me and then they did… I’ll never forget that moment when I found out they were going to offer it to me.”

The 37-year-old has never played such a well-known character before, and she didn’t have much material to help her prepare as there is no video footage of The Haunting of Hill House writer, who was a reclusive woman.

“There’s just something you can get from watching somebody actually speak and seeing their face that is really helpful,” Moss explained. “I had two recordings, I believe, and one of them was her reading (short story) The Lottery. So, I had that to go on for her voice and her accent and then pictures.”

Jackson passed away in 1965 at the age of 48.

Shirley is available digitally now.