NEWS Padma Lakshmi didn't leave home for three days after detailing rape allegations in op-ed Newsdesk





Padma Lakshmi didn't leave her home for days after writing an op-ed revealing how she was raped at the age of 16.

In the editorial for The New York Times, written in 2018 in response to the sexual assault allegations against then-Supreme Court Justice nominee Brett Kavanaugh, Lakshmi revealed that she was a virgin when she was raped by her then 23-year-old boyfriend.



The Top Chef host also shared she was molested by her stepfather's relative when she was seven.



And in a cover interview for Artful Living, the 49-year-old admitted "it was scary" initially to have people approach with their own stories of sexual assault after the article was published.



"I didn’t go out for three days after I wrote the article," she told the publication. "Kavanaugh’s hearings were really triggering, which is what made me write the piece in the first place. But when I did go out, I walked literally half a block to my gym and people were coming up to me, even coming into the gym."



She continued: "It was jarring, and I felt like crying because it made it real," she explained. "Up until then, I hadn’t really left my home. I could look at it online, but I wasn’t going online. It was very difficult emotionally."



Lakshmi compared sharing her "devastating" trauma with the world to ripping off "a 32-year-old Band-Aid".



"Then after a while, it got easier and easier. I don’t regret writing that piece. It was a very healing moment for me to be able to say out loud something that I had never even said to my own mother."