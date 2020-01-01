NEWS Reese Witherspoon pays tribute to PR guru Nanci Ryder Newsdesk Share with :





Reese Witherspoon has paid tribute to her late publicist pal Nanci Ryder following her death on Thursday.



The PR guru lost her battle with Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and her famous friends are reaching out to pay their respects on social media.



Reese, who often took part in ALS charity events to honour her friend, wrote on Instagram: "Sometime in life, if you are lucky, you meet someone who takes you under their wing and cares for you like a daughter. Nanci Ryder was that other mother to me.



"I loved our talks the most. Everyday after my kids went to school, she would call me to chat about shopping, purses, vintage jewelry, and about (TV show) the Bachelor. One day, Nanci called and told me she was having trouble talking... it was ALS. Nanci lived with and fought ALS for 6 years.



"Yesterday, my Nanci left this world. I’m so sad because I miss her so much, but now I know she is (in) Heaven chatting with all her friends about purses, jewelry and she is looking down on me... smiling. ALWAYS. I LOVE YOU, Nanci."



Witherspoon has also posted photos of herself and Ryder, featuring famous pals Renee Zellweger and Courteney Cox, who were also part of the Team Nanci group, which helped raise funds for the ALS Association Golden West Chapter.



Emmy Rossum has also paid tribute to the publicist, calling Ryder "a beacon for me in my career" and "an absolutely (sic) joy to be around", and there have also been messages posted by clients like Elizabeth Perkins and Peter Horton.