NEWS Aidy Bryant once told her weight would limit Hollywood career Newsdesk Share with :





Aidy Bryant was once told her weight would limit her career in Hollywood.



During a chat with Variety, the funnywoman recalled how a former agent had warned her that her size would make her instantly unavailable for certain roles.



"I definitely had an agent tell me while I was in Chicago, 'You’re not going to be castable for most things. You’re going to be a really specific thing.' So, they didn’t tell me to lose weight, but they were like, 'You’re going to be in hell for the rest of your life,'" she explained.



And when Aidy went on her first audition at the age of 19, where she was being considered to play a mum of three in a Walmart commercial, she was surprised to find women old enough to be her own mother auditioning alongside her.



"I was like, 'I don’t think I’m going to get this.' And then I went in there, and every other woman there was in her 40s but sort of had my body type, and I was like, 'Cool. This will be my journey in this industry," the 33-year-old quipped.



Elsewhere in the interview, Aidy discussed the fat jokes in her hit Hulu comedy series Shrill, and insisted she works hard with other writers to hit the right balance to make sure people aren't laughing at her character, but with her.



"I always feel like it’s sort of just a gut-check feeling, where you’re like, 'That feels good or that doesn’t feel good.' And we have other fat writers... We know the experience, and we kind of check it from within," she shared.