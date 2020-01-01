Gwyneth Paltrow credits lockdown with giving her 'new perspective' on work

Gwyneth Paltrow is determined to steer clear of stress after finding a new calm during the coronavirus lockdown.

As America starts to get back to a sort of normal after the end of a nine-week stay-at-home shut down, the Iron Man star has opened up about what she has learned about herself in self-isolation.

During an interview with California Surgeon General Dr. Nadine Burke Harris for Shape magazine, Gwyneth admitted the break had been really good for her.

"I had not realised how much the normal pace of life was overburdening our bodies, our minds, and our nervous systems," she explained. "As we have been forced into the confines of our own homes, that has brought up a lot of emotional distress for some, and for others, it has been very peaceful. In my case, I have experienced both. I have started to settle down in my brain and body. It has given me new perspective about how much I will take on going forward."

Gwyneth has taken a load off in terms of work and projects, choosing instead to focus on simple activities, like talks with her family.

"I was constantly trying to pack in wellness moments, but I wasn't really decompressing until the weekend or when I went on vacation," the 47-year-old shared. "Now I feel different, letting my body go to sleep and wake up in its natural rhythm, having my kids around all the time, eating meals together, and having meaningful conversations.

"We linger at the table; our dinners are an hour and a half long. My heart feels fuller, and my mind feels calmer in that respect."