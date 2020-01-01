Nisha Ganatra was dead set on casting Tracee Ellis Ross in The High Note

Director Nisha Ganatra always knew Tracee Ellis Ross would be her leading lady in The High Note.

The movie follows the struggles of fictional music icon Grace Davis, who is torn between recording a new album and doing a Las Vegas residency, and the Black-ish star was the director’s first pick for the part.

"You know what? It always was Tracee for me. She's been such a wonderful comedic actress for so long, and I saw her do some really moving work, so I knew she could handle the emotional depth of the character," she told Entertainment Tonight.

"But also, who else but Tracee could bring us a real – ugh, this overused word – authentic look into the life of a music icon? She grew up with one, with the music icon of all time," the filmmaker added, referring to the actress’ famous mother, Diana Ross.

However, Ganatra confessed that she had never heard Ross sing, so was worried that they would have to use movie trickery to make her look – and sound – the part.

"The only dilemma was, can she sing? And even that, I was like, 'Well, I have all the movie tricks we can do to make it look like she can sing.' But when she came in the studio, (producer) Rodney Jerkins and I were just like, 'Thank God. She can sing! Now we don't have to do all that movie magic. We can just record her and let her show the world her voice,'" she laughed. "That was really satisfying."

The High Note is now available to watch digitally.