Pete Davidson swears off dating after string of failed romances

Pete Davidson is "pretty done" with dating following a string of high-profile relationships.

The King of Staten Island star has dated a number of famous celebrities in the last 18 months, such as former fiancee Ariana Grande, model Kaia Gerber and actresses Margaret Qualley and Kate Beckinsale, and now he's sworn off romance in favour of waiting for his soulmate.

"(I'm) not dating for a while, unless I meet the love of my life," he told People. "I'm pretty done with (dating), I'm going to try and stay away from that. It's just a lot.'

But the Saturday Night Live star admitted he falls in love too easily and not dating will be a challenge.

"I am a hopeless romantic," he shared. "I think I believe in true love, and I think being in love is a great thing, and I hope I am fortunate enough to find that one day.'

The star was in a relationship with funnyman Larry David's daughter, Cazzie, for two years before he entered into a whirlwind romance with pop singer Ariana, who he was engaged to for four months until their split in October, 2018. He then dated Pearl Harbor actress Beckinsale briefly, followed by a short stint with The Leftovers star Qualley, and 18-year-old model Gerber.

In an interview with radio host Charlamagne Tha God earlier this year, the 26-year-old acknowledged he had dated "really wonderful, beautiful, cool, talented women" recently and explained why he split up with Gerber.

"We were dating for a few months and she's very young and I'm f**king going through a lot," he said. "She should be having fun and s**t. She shouldn't have to worry about some dude who has issues and s**t."