Wonder Woman 1984 cinema release bumped to October

The release of Wonder Woman 1984 has been rescheduled once again.

The follow-up to 2017's hugely successful Wonder Woman was originally due to be released on 5 June, but after the Covid-19 pandemic forced movie theatres to temporarily close, the sequel was postponed until 14 August.

And on Saturday, bosses at Warner Bros. broke the news that the DC Comics blockbuster, starring Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, and Pedro Pascal, will now debut on 2 October.

Gadot, who plays the eponymous superhero, took to Twitter to share the news with her fans and followers.

"The new release date for WW84 is 10.2.20. Wow, it's finally happening, & I couldn't be more excited!" she wrote. "To all the fans that stuck w/ us through this time, thank u so much! We couldn't have done this w/o (without) you. I'm so excited for you to get to see this #WW84, it will be worth the wait."

But Wonder Woman 1984 isn't the only big-screen summer action movie to have its release date rescheduled.

The Matrix 4, starring Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, has been bumped from May 2021 until April 2022, despite reports that production was restarting in Berlin after the coronavirus pandemic forced Hollywood to shut down indefinitely.

While Christopher Nolan's thriller Tenet has also been moved from 17 July until 31 July, and the latest instalment in the James Bond saga, No Time to Die, will hit cinemas a few days earlier than anticipated, on 12 November in the U.K. and 20 November in the U.S.