Tenet release postponed by two weeks

Christopher Nolan's upcoming movie Tenet will now be released on 31 July.

While many studios officials reshuffled their release calendars in response to cinemas closing due to the coronavirus crisis, Warner Bros. executives and Nolan refused to budge from Tenet's 17 July release date for months. However, late last week, studio bosses announced that they were postponing its cinema release - by two weeks to 31 July.

And to mark what would have been Tenet's release day, they will re-release Nolan's 2010 movie Inception in cinemas to celebrate its 10th anniversary.

"We're especially thrilled, in this complex and rapidly changing environment, to be bringing Christopher Nolan's Tenet, a global tentpole of jaw-dropping size, scope and scale, to theaters around the world on July 31," said Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, in a statement. "It's been longer than any of us could've imagined since we've seen a movie on the big screen, and to acknowledge Chris' fans as we count down to Tenet's opening day, we are also excited to offer his masterpiece Inception in theatres for its 10th anniversary on July 17."

A representative for the National Association of Theatre Owners (NATO), the organisation which has been working closely with Nolan on the plan to reopen cinemas, added, "Over these last months we have been keeping Warner Bros. closely informed of our work towards reopening our theatres in accordance with governmental health and safety requirements, and we are looking forward to audiences enjoying Tenet in our theatres all around the world on July 31st."

Russell Crowe's thriller Unhinged, which was set to be released in cinemas on 1 July, has been moved to 10 July, the same opening weekend as Sony's romantic comedy The Broken Hearts Gallery. These are set to be the first two new releases to screen in reopened movie theatres.