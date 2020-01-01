NEWS Tiffany Haddish suffering from PTSD over police brutality incidents Newsdesk Share with :





Tiffany Haddish has got post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) from watching her friends "being killed by the police".



The 40-year-old comedian spoke out while attending a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles on Friday, in the wake of the death of African-American man George Floyd at the hands of police officers.



"I can't even drive to Beverly Hills without getting pulled over - and I got a Tesla," she told CNN. "I shouldn't be afraid when I see those lights come on behind me, right?



"I shouldn't feel like, is this gonna be the last day that I'm on Earth? I shouldn't feel like it's dangerous to be born the way I was born."



The Like A Boss star went on to explain how fears surrounding police brutality against black people affect her on a daily basis.



"There's certain people in my family, if they walk out the door, they might not come back. I try to laugh and figure out a way to make it funny... it's really hard," she stated. "I got PTSD watching my friends being killed by the police. It's scary, you shouldn't be scared to be in America.



"It's supposed to be the land of the free, the home of the brave and you're supposed to be able to have a pursuit of happiness. We're just trying to pursue that you don't get killed today."