Rebel Wilson defends 'kind human' Matt Lucas following Little Britain blackface backlash

Rebel Wilson has jumped to the defence of Little Britain's Matt Lucas.

Last week, Matt and his co-star David Walliams issued an apology for donning fat suits and blackface to portray characters of different ethnic backgrounds in the U.K. sketch series, with bosses at the BBC and Netflix choosing to remove the show from streaming services.

In a joint statement, the pair insisted it was "wrong" to portray characters of other races, but they continue to receive backlash from viewers, who have insisted the controversial comedy should be axed from the sites permanently.

But during an interview with Australian news programme Studio 10 on Monday, Rebel described Matt - her former roommate in Los Angeles - as the "kindest human being ever".

"At the moment we're in the time of hyper-social justice as there are so many important things happening in the world. Obviously, right now racial equality is such an important issue," she shared. "But for the past few years, especially with the #MeToo movement, there's been a lot of social justice going on, which has made it difficult for comedians to flirt with that line."

Explaining the evolution of comedy, Rebel stated: "The thing is, throughout history, from way back with the court jesters in the monarchy, a comedian's job is to flirt with the line of what's acceptable.

"I'm not a fan of just erasing things," the Pitch Perfect star continued. "I think with history, you should learn from it. If you erase it, it's a bit like denying it ever happened. That doesn't seem like a good plan!"

Rebel is currently promoting her show LOL: Last One Laughing.