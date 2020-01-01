Spike Lee apologises for defending Woody Allen

Spike Lee has apologised after defending fellow filmmaker Woody Allen.

The Do the Right Thing director was heavily criticised for the comments he made in a recent interview with New York radio station WOR, in which he said Allen was his close friend.

"I'd just like to say Woody Allen is a great, great filmmaker," Lee began. "This cancel thing is not just Woody, and I think that when we look back on it, we're going to see that - short of killing somebody - I don't know you can just erase somebody like they never existed. He's a friend of mine, a fellow Knicks fan, and I know he's going through it right now."

In a post on Twitter on Saturday, Lee apologised for his comments in the interview, and insisted he was not dismissing victims of sexual abuse or violence.

"I Deeply Apologize. My Words Were WRONG. I Do Not And Will Not Tolerate Sexual Harassment, Assault Or Violence. Such Treatment Causes Real Damage That Can't Be Minimized.-Truly, Spike Lee," he posted.

As the #MeToo movement gained traction in late 2017, Allen's adopted daughter Dylan Farrow went public once again with allegations that he sexually abused her when she was a child in the '90s. Allen has always denied the accusation.

His movie, A Rainy Day in New York, which was filmed in 2017, was dropped by its original distributor Amazon Studios and shelved for some time before eventually being released in territories outside of the U.S. from last year.

His memoir, Apropos of Nothing, was dropped by its original publisher following social media outrage over its publication and it was subsequently released by a different publisher earlier this year.