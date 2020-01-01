Gone with the Wind returning to HBO Max with introduction of 'historical context'

Gone with the Wind is to return to HBO Max with an introduction by African-American scholar Jacqueline Stewart.

In light of the shocking death of George Floyd at the hands of police officers in Minneapolis, Minnesota last month, and the subsequent Black Lives Matter demonstrations held in major cities around the world, executives at the streaming service decided to temporarily remove the Hollywood epic due to its depiction of "ethnic and racial prejudices".

While HBO Max bosses have not yet announced when Gone with the Wind will be back in the line-up, Stewart, professor in the Department of Cinema and Media Studies at the University of Chicago, has confirmed she will be providing an introduction explaining its "historical contexts".

"For me, this is an opportunity to think about what classic films can teach us," she wrote in an op-ed for CNN. "Right now, people are turning to movies for racial re-education, and the top-selling books on Amazon are about anti-racism and racial inequality. If people are really doing their homework, we may be poised to have our most informed, honest and productive national conversations yet about Black lives on screen and off."

Gone with the Wind is set in the American South and follows a couple, played by Clark Gable and Vivien Leigh, who embark on a turbulent romance during the Civil War and Reconstruction era. The film was a critical and commercial success upon its release in 1939 and remains the highest-grossing movie of all-time, when adjusted for inflation.

Stewart also insisted it is important for people to be able to view Gone with the Wind as part of their education.

"The film romanticises slavery as a benign and benevolent institution. Gone with the Wind continues to have a profound impact on the ways mainstream audiences visualise the antebellum South and the Reconstruction period that followed the Civil War," she added.

Gone with the Wind won eight competitive Oscars, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actress for Hattie McDaniel, who became the first African-American to ever win an Academy Award.