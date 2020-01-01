Gwyneth Paltrow talked through Chris Martin divorce with holistic dentist

Gwyneth Paltrow's holistic dentist helped her through her divorce from Chris Martin.

The Avengers: Endgame actress split from the Coldplay frontman in 2016, and during a recent chat for her Goop podcast, she revealed that her dentist Sherry Sami quizzed her on her emotional trauma and marriage to inform her on how to treat the couple's children Apple, 16, and Moses, 14, during the difficult period.

Speaking with the dual specialist in paediatric dentistry and orthodontics in order to "help us gain a deeper understanding of holistic dentistry and the different elements that can provide healing," Gwyneth stated: "That's what I think they mean in the Bible when they talk about the sins of the father.

"You know it's really like our weaknesses that we pass down generation to generation without understanding that without a shift in consciousness and without bringing awareness and healing our own stuff," she explained. "Like we just unconsciously pass our s**t down to our kids."

Gwyneth then went on to recall the first time she visited Sherry.

"I remember the first time I came to see you and I brought Apple and Moses, gosh it was a long time ago. I remember going to talk to you in your office and sitting down with you and you were asking me all these questions about, you know, my emotional trauma and my marriage which was going through a really hard time, and then we all know how that ended.

"I thought, 'Why is this amazing lovely dentist orthodontist asking me about my childhood trauma and what's going on in my marriage?'" the 47-year-old laughed.

Gwyneth is now married to TV writer, director and producer Brad Falchuk, and remains on good terms with her ex-husband Chris, who is dating actress Dakota Johnson.