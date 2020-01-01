NEWS Howard Stern addresses blackface controversy Newsdesk Share with :





Howard Stern has responded to the backlash over an unearthed clip which showed him wearing blackface and telling racist jokes during a comedy skit.



Amid the ongoing Black Lives Matter protests, the clip was unearthed by filmmaker Tariq Nasheed and retweeted by Donald Trump, Jr. prompting a backlash against Stern, who had claimed on U.S. talk show The View that he never used the 'N-word'.



The skit, from his New Year's Rotten Eve Pageant in 1993, took aim at Ted Danson's infamous blackface performance with then-girlfriend Whoopi Goldberg at a Friar's Club roast that year, with Stern playing Danson in similar blackface make-up, and his co-host, Robin Quivers, playing Goldberg without make-up. It included racist jokes, some involving the N-word, with the punchline being that "Whoopi wrote it".



Speaking about the controversy on his SiriusXM show on Monday, Stern said: "The s**t I did was f**king crazy... I'll be the first to admit. I won't go back and watch those old shows; it's like, who is that guy.



"But that was my shtick, that's what I did and I own it. I don't think I got embraced by Nazi groups and hate groups. They seemed to think I was against them too. Everybody had a bone to pick with me."



He realised he had to change his act after entering therapy, and while he was joking about Danson's use of blackface, he would not approach the subject in the same manner now.



"The big headline is this, and this is my fear in all of this," Stern continued. "I was able to change my approach, able to change my life and change how I communicated. If I had to do it all over again, would I lampoon Ted Danson, a white guy in blackface? Yeah, I was lampooning him and saying, I'm going to shine a light on this. But would I go about it the same way now? Probably not. Not probably, I wouldn't."