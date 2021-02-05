NEWS Oscars delayed until April 2021 Newsdesk Share with :





The 2021 Oscars have been postponed until 25 April - the latest date ever for the big night.

Academy Awards producers opted for the delay after moving all dates for voting to accommodate the three-month coronavirus-related Hollywood shutdown.



The Oscars were due to be held on 28 February.

Accordingly, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences officials have also announced that their new museum will open at the end of April 2021, not in December.



As a result of the changes, the eligibility requirements for movies have been extended by two months, with films released in January and February now able to compete.



Preliminary voting will begin on 1 February and end on 5 February 2021, with nominations voting ending a month later, when the Oscar nominations will be announced.



The 93rd Oscars will be held on 25 April at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.