Ellen DeGeneres and Cynthia Nixon applaud LGBTQ Supreme Court ruling

Ellen DeGeneres and Cynthia Nixon are among many stars to celebrate after U.S. Supreme Court judges ruled in favour of legislation that offers lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender people more protection in the workplace.

The legislation, announced on Monday, makes it illegal for an employer to terminate anyone from a job due to their sexual orientation or gender identity. The Title VII ruling adds members of the LGBTQ community to the Civil Rights Act, which prevents discrimination based on sex, race, colour, national origin and religion.

Openly gay TV personality DeGeneres took to Twitter to celebrate the decision, noting the "historic" moment is "huge and long overdue".

Sex and the City star Nixon wrote: "HUGE VICTORY FOR LGBTQ RIGHTS!!! Happy Pride Everybody - the Supreme Court has decided LGBTQ people can sue for workplace bias."

Indie pop duo Tegan and Sara also took note of the ruling and what it means for civil rights progress.

"It took 56 years but today the Supreme Court ruled that Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 protects LGBTQ+ workers from workplace discrimination," the sister act wrote on Facebook. "A terrific and unexpected victory. Some people have spent their entire lives fighting for this. Some died waiting to hear the ruling. There are so many fights ahead but today we celebrate."

Mandy Moore and Busy Philipps also applauded the updated legislation.

Moore shared how thrilled she was with the "incredible news", calling it "a bright spot in a dark time". Philipps agreed, noting the announcement is "LEGITIMATELY GREAT news!"