BAFTA Film Awards pushed back due to coronavirus

The British Academy Film Awards, otherwise known as the BAFTAs, have been postponed by two months.

Originally set to run on 14 February 2021, the BAFTAs ceremony will now take place on 11 April 2021.

The move was announced by BAFTA hours after Academy Awards producers opted to push next year's Oscars to 25 April 2021 - the latest date in the year the prizegiving has ever been held.

Traditionally the BAFTAs are celebrated two weeks before the Oscars and are viewed by many as a forerunner to the Hollywood event.

Both delays come following three months of a movie industry shut down due to the coronavirus crisis.

"This change from the previously announced date of February 14 acknowledges the impact of the global pandemic and accommodates an extended eligibility period," a representative for BAFTA said in a statement. "Further details on the ceremony will be announced later in the year."

Films tipped to land nominations include Christopher Nolan's Tenet, Aaron Sorkin's The Trial of the Chicago 7, and Reinaldo Marcus Green's biopic King Richard. Liesl Tommy's movie Respect, based on the life of singer Aretha Franklin, also looks set to contend.

Due to its postponement, the Oscars have extended the eligibility period for films to qualify for the 2021 awards. It is not yet known if the BAFTAs will follow suit, with the organisation saying further details about its eligibility period will be announced at a later date.