Jurassic World: Dominion to resume filming in July

Jurassic World: Dominion is set to be the first major movie to resume production in the U.K. following the Covid-19 pandemic.



Filmmakers and studio bosses have been working hard to get filming underway at Pinewood Studios outside of London after it was shut down back in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.



According to editors at Deadline, director Colin Trevorrow will be assembling his cast and crew, including Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, at the studios to resume shooting in July.



"The plan is for us to be shooting early-mid July," a senior Universal production executive confirmed.



Studio bosses have reportedly spent around $5 million (£4 million) implementing rigorous safety protocols on set, including thousands of Covid-19 tests, a private medical facility with on-site doctors, nurses and isolation booths, and 150 hand sanitiser stations.



"Anyone with symptoms will be isolated immediately before being sent home," the Universal production executive told the publication. "We want to make sure that we are going above and beyond the national protocols to create a safe environment. Cost isn't our main concern now: it's safety.



"We will take direction from our medical team, but we're confident that with the staggered scheduling and zones of talent and crew, along with a system of contact tracing, we can move forward with limited delay in production."



While it's been confirmed that Pratt and Howard will be flying into the U.K. later this month, and will be required to quarantine for 14 days, it's not yet know if other cast members, including Jake Johnson, Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill, and Laura Dern, will be filming in England.



Jurassic World: Dominion is currently scheduled to hit cinemas in June 2021.