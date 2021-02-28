BAFTA Film Awards postponed until April

The 2021 BAFTA Film Awards have been postponed by two months from February to April.

On Monday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the organisation behind the Oscars, announced that the 93rd Academy Awards, which were scheduled to take place on 28 February 2021, were being pushed back to 25 April as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Shortly afterwards, a representative for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) confirmed their annual film awards would be postponed by two months too, so it can remain in its usual position as the last big movie prizegiving before the Oscars.

The BAFTA Film Awards, which were due to be held in London on 14 February, will now take place on 11 April, exactly two weeks before the Oscars.

"This change from the previously announced date of Feb. 14 acknowledges the impact of the global pandemic and accommodates an extended eligibility period. Further details on the ceremony will be announced later in the year," a BAFTA representative said in a statement on Monday evening.

Further details about the eligibility requirements will be revealed in due course. It has been speculated that it will follow in the Academy's footsteps and allow films that were released digitally to eligible for the 2021 awards only. The Academy has also extended their eligibility window beyond the 2020 calendar year and will consider films released up until 28 February 2021.

It is widely expected that the organisers of the other major movie ceremonies - the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards - will follow suit and reschedule their events accordingly, so they can maintain the usual order.