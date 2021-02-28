Oscars postponed by two months

The 2021 Academy Awards have been postponed until April.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences and ABC Television Network officials announced on Monday that the 93rd Academy Awards, which were scheduled to take place on 28 February 2021, were being pushed back to 25 April as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic, which has caused the closure of cinemas, stalled film productions, and no films to be released theatrically for more than three months.

As a result of the new date, changes have been made to the eligibility period for these awards only. Traditionally, the 2021 Oscars would honour films released within the 2020 calendar year, but on this occasion, the eligibility window has been extended, meaning films released between 1 January 2020 and 28 February 2021 can qualify for submission. It was previously announced that films intended to have a theatrical run but were given a digital release instead could be considered for this awards season.

In addition, the opening of the new Academy Museum of Motion Pictures has been pushed back from December 2020 until 30 April 2021.

"For over a century, movies have played an important role in comforting, inspiring, and entertaining us during the darkest of times. They certainly have this year. Our hope, in extending the eligibility period and our Awards date, is to provide the flexibility filmmakers need to finish and release their films without being penalised for something beyond anyone's control," said Academy president David Rubin and Academy chief executive officer Dawn Hudson. "This coming Oscars and the opening of our new museum will mark an historic moment, gathering movie fans around the world to unite through cinema."

According to Variety, this is the fourth time the Oscars have been postponed. They were previously pushed back in 1938 due to massive flooding in Los Angeles, in 1968 following the assassination of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., and in 1981 following the assassination attempt on U.S. President Ronald Reagan.

The 93rd Oscars will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles on 25 April 2021 and broadcast live on ABC.