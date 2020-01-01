NEWS Jeremy Piven struggling to 'stop crying' after beloved dog dies Newsdesk Share with :





Jeremy Piven is finding it "hard to stop crying" following the death of his beloved dog Bubba.



The former Entourage star took to Instagram on Monday to share the sad news, posting a black-and-white picture of himself with the pooch and writing: "Bubba passed away today. He brought the spirits up to anyone who met him. I took him along with me everywhere and he's a part of me.



"He died in my arms and it's hard to stop crying. 2020 is consistent I will say that. Going to burry (sic) him now so if u see me without him now u know why. Be good to one another please and toss a ball for him as he loved chasing them!"



Constance Zimmer and Zach McGowan were among the stars who responded to offer Jeremy their condolences following his loss.



It's understood Bubba was around three years old, as Jeremy told The Huffington Post in an interview in 2017: "I am a daddy to a six-month-old Bulldog named Bubba... I saw a picture of him and I saw this guy and I said, 'I gotta get him,' and so, I pulled the trigger."



Jeremy did not indicate the cause of Bubba's death.