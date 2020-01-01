Oscar Isaac to star in Ben Stiller's thriller London

Oscar Isaac is set to headline Ben Stiller's upcoming thriller, London.

Based on a short story by Norwegian writer Jo Nesbo, editors at Variety have reported that Stiller will produce and direct the project, while Dune screenwriter Eric Roth is penning the script. It is unclear what role Isaac will take on at this stage, though he will also serve as a producer alongside Jason Spire, Nicky Weinstock, and Nesbo, with Niclas Salomonsson to be executive producer.

Bosses at Lionsgate have acquired the rights to London, and in a statement, president Erin Westerman noted that she is excited to see Stiller and Isaac work together for the first time.

"This is an incredible team of filmmaking that has come together for this project. Eric is a master storyteller whose screenplays are canonised in film history; Ben's work as a filmmaker, including his latest accomplishment, Escape at Dannemora, is astounding; Oscar is a force in all that he does, both behind and in front of the camera," she commented.

Describing Nesbo's short story as "evocative and memorable", Westerman insisted she is confident the duo will create a "compelling story" for audiences.

"As fans, we are thrilled this tour de force of talent came together for such a compelling story, and as a studio, we are honoured they chose Lionsgate," the executive added.

Isaac is currently in the post-production phases of Dune and Big Gold Brick, and is also filming The Card Counter. Meanwhile, Stiller is gearing up to direct two TV shows - Severance and Super Sad True Love Story. He was most recently seen onscreen in TV series Arrested Development and in 2017 movie Brad's Status.