Megan Fox confirms Machine Gun Kelly romance with a kiss

Megan Fox finally confirmed her relationship with Machine Gun Kelly on Monday.

The Transformers actress split from her husband Brian Austin Green at the end of last year and, since the BH90210 star confirmed the news last month, it has been speculated that Megan and Kelly, real name Colson Baker, have been dating.

After playing lovers in the rapper/ actor's music video for his single Bloody Valentine and co-starring in upcoming movie Midnight in the Switchgrass, the pair confirmed their relationship status by holding hands and sharing a kiss during a visit to Mr. Furley's Bar in Los Angeles' Sherman Oaks neighbourhood for drinks.

Rumours of a romance began circulating last month when the couple was photographed together for the first time, and Brian addressed the story while confirming he and his wife of seven years had split during his podcast, revealing he has yet to meet Kelly.

However, he made it clear that his estranged wife's relationship with the 30-year-old was not behind their split, adding: "I don't want people to think her or he are villains or that I was a victim in any way."