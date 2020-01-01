Audrina Patridge's ex-husband requesting child support amid Covid-19 money woes

Audrina Patridge's ex-husband Corey Bohan has requested she begin paying him child support for the couple's three-year-old daughter Kirra.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Bohan recently filed papers in Orange County, California in which he claims he has lost his bartending job as a result of the coronavirus crisis.

"Due to the Covid-19 stay at home orders, I was placed on leave from my job and have recently applied for unemployment," he states in the papers, after previously working at The Boulevard in Newport Beach, California.

At this point, he alleges The Hills star doesn't pay him child or spousal support, but claims she is making $36,000 (£28,500) a month, based on documents she filed in court.

"I do not receive spousal support or child support from Petitioner although she earns a significantly higher income than me. It is in the best interest of Kirra for the Court to establish a child support order as Petitioner earns a significantly higher income than Respondent," he adds. "Kirra should have the right to live the same standard of living in each home. Petitioner has not been paying child support even though her income has gone up to over $36,000 per month and I am currently furloughed from my employment and have yet to receive unemployment.

"I need child support and a contribution toward my attorney's fees and costs."

The former X Games star went on to suggest his ex has not been following the custody agreement for their daughter, accusing her of "refusing to turn over custody".

The dispute comes after Patridge previously accused Bohan of assaulting their young daughter, a claim he has insisted was false.