NEWS Robert De Niro joins star studded Armageddon Time cast Newsdesk Share with :





Robert De Niro, Oscar Isaac, Donald Sutherland, and Anne Hathaway have joined Cate Blanchett on the period drama film Armageddon Time.



The star-studded cast will team with writer and director James Gray for the production, which is based on his childhood memories growing up in America before Ronald Reagan became President and his experiences among the rich kids at a private school, which Donald Trump also attended.



"It’s symbolic about what the school represented at the time, entrenched in this white protestant ethic," Gray explained to Deadline.



"I found it very foreign to me, a product of the public school system in New York City of the '70s. It’s about that transition and how it reflects on what the American society was and sadly still is," the filmmaker continued. "How we are separated along the lines of class and ethnicity. The film is really about that, my transition in school from one to the other".



Gray added he hopes to shoot the drama in New York as soon as the coronavirus shutdown lifts and productions can resume.



"I'm anxious to make something that is very much about people, about human emotions and interactions between people, and I want it to be filled with warmth and tenderness," he elaborated.



Although the film is about Gray's life, he hopes it will offer a broad message: "In some sense, yes it's about my childhood, but an illustration of familial love really on every level. I'm of the belief that most people do their best and that they try their best under difficult circumstances and in some sense that's a beautiful thing and very moving to me".