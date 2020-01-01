NEWS Indiana Jones screenwriter no longer attached to latest film Newsdesk Share with :





David Koepp has confirmed he's no longer attached to the latest Indiana Jones sequel.



The screenwriter wrote an early draft of the script, which persuaded Harrison Ford to sign on for a fifth and final film, but he has since departed the project, suggesting he walked away when Steven Spielberg was replaced as director by James Mangold.



"James deserves a chance to take his shot at it," Koepp told Collider. "I've done several versions with Steven. And when Steven left, it seemed like the right time to let Jim have his own take on it and have his own person or himself write it".



Longtime Indiana Jones producer Frank Marshall insisted the new film will be a huge hit, thanks in part to Mangold's relationship with Ford: "He's a wonderful filmmaker and I think he also has a relationship with Harrison Ford. It was all the right pieces coming together, at the right time".



Elsewhere in the interview, Marshall indicated filming on the action-adventure flick will begin once Hollywood's coronavirus lockdown has been lifted: "It's a moving target right now. There are a lot of people working on the solutions, to be able to work and be safe", he said, adding that social distancing would impact the production schedule: "it's going to obviously slow things down, so we're trying to adjust. You won't see a lot of big crowd scenes, for example, for a while".



However, Marshall saw some positives to filming in post-pandemic conditions, joking that less catering on set might help cast and crew stay in shape: "There won't be any more craft service, so maybe that'll be good for people, in keeping more fit".