NEWS Queen Latifah uncertain over Gone With the Wind return Newsdesk Share with :





Queen Latifah has declared she has mixed emotions about the decision by HBO Max executives to reinstate Gone With the Wind.



The movie was pulled from the streaming service earlier this month after film critics suggested the racist and slavery undertones of the story were inappropriate following weeks of Black Lives Matter protests.



Do the Right Thing filmmaker Spike Lee then urged HBO Max bosses to reconsider, and the film will now return to the site with an introduction from Jacqueline Stewart, a Cinema and Media Studies professor at the University of Chicago in Illinois.



Fans of the 1939 film often consider it a civil rights success story due to Hattie McDaniel's Oscar win, which made her the first black American to win the award.



But Latifah, who portrayed Gone With the Wind star McDaniel in Netflix hit Hollywood, said she felt viewers should also be educated on McDaniel's experience of the film industry.



"They didn’t even let her in the theatre until right before she got that award," Latifah told The Associated Press. "Someone came outside and brought her into the auditorium. She wasn’t even allowed to sit in there". McDaniel had to read an acceptance speech pre-written by the studio, exclaimed Latifah: "You know that’s not what the hell she wanted to say".



The rap artist and actress also pointed out that after McDaniel's win, she was cast in parts that stereotyped her: "after that, all she could do was play the same kinds of roles... so the opportunities at that time and the way that those in power in that business were relegating us and marginalising us", she lamented, before adding: "And a lot of that is still around today".