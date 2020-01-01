Tyler Perry providing college tuition for Rayshard Brooks's four children

Actor/director Tyler Perry has pledged his support to the family of Rayshard Brooks by promising to cover future college fees for his four young children.

The 27-year-old black man was fatally shot in the back by a white police officer in Atlanta, Georgia on Friday night, leaving his daughters - a baby, a two-year-old, and an eight-year-old - without a father.

On Monday, Perry was revealed to be picking up the funeral bill for the grieving relatives of Brooks, and now the Gone Girl star has also pledged to pay the tuition fees for his three girls, as well as his 13-year-old stepson, according to local news station WXIA-TV.

Perry, who runs his own production studio in Atlanta, has yet to comment on the generous gifts, but Chris Stewart, an attorney for the Brooks family, publicly thanked the movie and TV mogul for taking care of the funeral costs during a press conference on Monday.

Brooks's death has reinvigorated Black Lives Matter protesters, who had already been demanding an end to police brutality and racial injustice following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white cop in Minnesota in late May.

The officer who killed Brooks has since been fired, with prosecutors currently weighing whether to file criminal charges.