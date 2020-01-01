Jimmy Kimmel to return as host for 2020 Emmy Awards

Comedian and late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel is set to return as host of the 72nd Emmy Awards.

The Jimmy Kimmel Live! presenter will also executive produce the annual prizegiving - his third outing as emcee for the ceremony.

It is still unclear whether or not the event, which is set for 20 September, will be held virtually or in-person due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I don't know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it," said Kimmel in a statement.

"We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny, and moving Primetime Emmys show," added Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment, the network set to broadcast the awards. "He's a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humour, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home."

The nominations for the 2020 Emmy Awards will be announced on 28 July.