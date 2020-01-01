30 Rock cast reuniting for TV special

The cast of 30 Rock is reuniting for a one-off special.

The hour-long commercial-free show, airing in America on 16 July, will feature the return of original series stars Tina Fey, Alec Baldwin, Tracy Morgan, and Jane Krakowski in character as they "celebrate the stories and talent featured in NBCUniversal's 2020-21 television season".

"We're all happy to have this excuse to (remotely) work together again for NBC," Fey said in a statement. "To quote (character) Kenneth the Page, there are only two things we love in this world, television and everyone."

The special has been described as a "first-of-its-kind all-audience upfront event", with the story also serving as a promotional tool for NBCUniversal's upcoming programming slate. In addition to the 30 Rock cast reprising their roles, the special will also feature guest appearances from talent across the NBCUniversal channels to highlight their shows.

"We put our fans first in everything we do at NBCUniversal, so of course our audiences are at the heart of our reimagined Upfront experience," said Josh Feldman, executive VP, head of marketing and advertising creative, NBCUniversal.

30 Rock, a satirical sitcom which takes place behind the scenes of a fictional live sketch comedy show depicted as airing on NBC, was an Emmy Awards favourite from 2006 until 2013. It picked up 16 Emmys, including three consecutive Outstanding Comedy Series wins.

The show, conceived by Fey, also picked up a clutch of Golden Globes, and Screen Actors Guild, Writers Guild of America, and Directors Guild of America awards, as well as a Peabody.