NEWS Jason Reitman teases Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel





Jason Reitman has teased plans for a sequel to Ghostbusters: Afterlife.



The 42-year-old directed the latest film in the supernatural comedy saga, starring Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, and Carrie Coon, which was due to be released in July this year.



However, due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic which forced the temporary closure of cinema chains around the world, the movie's release has been postponed until March 2021.



Discussing the delay during Josh Gad's Reunited Apart series with stars of the original Ghostbusters flick, Reitman revealed that not only is he still hard at work on post-production for Ghostbusters: Afterlife, but is developing a follow-up movie.



"I can't tell you anything, but we are working on another instalment," he teased.



And the filmmaker, son of director Ivan Reitman, who helmed the first two Ghostbusters movies, confessed that the delayed release could be beneficial for the movie as he's had more time for the editing process.



"We have a little bit more time, and look, as a director, I've never had this opportunity to actually take a pause and breathe and look at the movie again," Reitman explained. "I've been spending my days editing Ghostbusters, so that's where I've been."



Ghostbusters: Afterlife will also see original stars Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, and Sigourney Weaver reprising their roles.