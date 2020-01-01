Ewan McGregor voicing Jiminy Cricket in Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Ewan McGregor is voicing the character of Jiminy Cricket in Guillermo del Toro's take on Pinocchio.

The Scottish actor has revealed that he had finished recording his dialogue for the Talking Cricket before the Covid-19 outbreak struck.

"That I had started working on before I left for New York, so some of that is recorded," McGregor told ACE Universe. "And of course it's stop-frame animation, so it's going to take them a great long time to make that film. But my first part of that, which is recording his dialogue, is sort of done."

He then teased the possibility he would be singing in the movie, after his well-received performances in musical movies such as the live-action Beauty and the Beast and Moulin Rouge!

"There may or may not be a song that needs to be recorded. I'm not sure I'm at liberty to discuss that. Even though we're just privately talking, you know," he joked.

The Oscar-winning director's stop-motion animation version of Carlo Collodi's classic novel, which will be set in Italy during the rise of fascism in the 1930s, will also feature the voices of Ron Perlman, Tilda Swinton, and Christoph Waltz.

Mark Gustafson is serving as co-director alongside del Toro on Pinocchio, while Patrick McHale is co-writing the script.

The 55-year-old filmmaker previously revealed that his version of the classic tale, which was transformed into an animated musical fantasy film by Disney in 1940, will be a bleak re-telling.

"In our story, Pinocchio is an innocent soul with an uncaring father who gets lost in a world he cannot comprehend," The Shape of Water director said. "He embarks on an extraordinary journey that leaves him with a deep understanding of his father and the real world."

Pinocchio is set to be released on Netflix in 2021.