Bryce Dallas Howard 'feels safe' returning to Jurassic World: Dominion

Bryce Dallas Howard has insisted she "feels safe" getting back to work on Jurassic World: Dominion in July.

Production on the third film in the Jurassic World franchise, directed by Colin Trevorrow, was shut down in March, only four weeks into the shoot, after the coronavirus pandemic struck.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the movie would be the first studio production to resume filming in the U.K. following the outbreak, with Howard and her co-star Chris Pratt heading back to work at Pinewood Studios outside of London on 6 July.

Howard was asked how she felt about heading back to the set soon during an interview on SiriusXM's EW Live on Tuesday, and she insisted the crew is going "above and beyond" to ensure everyone is safe.

"There's been a lot of communication. They're going above and beyond," she said. "We would never go back to work if we didn't feel safe and we're taking it a day at a time. I'm very grateful to have a job.

"What feels really right about it is that there's this daily conversation, daily communication with all of the actors, the key crew members, and just us being consistently (like), 'Okay, how are we going to do this safely?' And not making compromises that could undermine someone's health and wellbeing."

According to Deadline, Universal bosses have spent around $5 million (£4 million) implementing rigorous safety protocols on set, including thousands of Covid-19 tests, a private medical facility with on-site doctors, nurses and isolation booths, and 150 hand sanitiser stations. They will stagger the schedules of cast and crew, check temperatures, and wear masks when not in front of the camera.

A two-week pre-production period is set to begin next week. Pratt and Howard will be required to quarantine for two weeks before they start working.