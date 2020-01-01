NEWS Georgia Tennant defends posting breastfeeding photo to Facebook Newsdesk Share with :





David Tennant's wife Georgia has lambasted Facebook after a snap of her breastfeeding the couple's eight-month-old daughter Birdie was removed from the site.



The actress, who previously appeared alongside the Doctor Who star in the hit science fiction show, took to Instagram to shame the social network for 'sexualising' the image.



"Facebook just removed this photo because it violated their policy on sexual images," Tennant wrote in the caption, as she re-shared the image to her followers. "Sort your s**t out Zuck or I'll come round there and squirt you in the eye."



She added the hashtags '#Breastfeeding #ifyouthinkthisissexualitmaybeyouthatistheissue'.



According to Facebook's policy, most breastfeeding photos are allowed if they do not show the mother's nipple.

"We agree that breastfeeding is natural and beautiful and we're glad to know that it's important for mothers to share their experiences with others on Facebook," it reads. "The vast majority of these photos are compliant with our policies."



Tennant's picture did not appear to violate any rules. Instagram followers were quick to support the 35-year-old mum, with one fan writing: "This photo just shows one of the most natural things a woman’s body can do. Also one of the oldest things to ever exists. I definitely see nothing wrong with that!"



Georgia and David Tennant recently starred together in BBC comedy Staged, which has been filmed under lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic along with Michael Sheen.



The couple wed in 2011 and also share children Olive, nine, Wilfred, seven, and Doris, five. David adopted Georgia's 18-year-old son Ty when they married.