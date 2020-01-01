NEWS Amanda Bynes again in treatment for stress and anxiety Newsdesk Share with :





Former child star Amanda Bynes has returned to a rehabilitation facility to undergo further treatment for 'stress and anxiety', according to her lawyer.



The 34-year-old's lawyer, David Esquibias, revealed Bynes is seeking additional medical attention to help her cope with ongoing personal struggles.



"Amanda's at a treatment centre for stress and anxiety," Esquibias confirmed to Us Weekly magazine, adding: "She's not there for drug or alcohol issues."



Bynes has been in and out of treatment facilities since 2013 when she was hospitalised on a 72-hour mental-health evaluation hold following her increasingly erratic behaviour. She was subsequently placed under a conservatorship run by her mother.



Before this week's announcement, life was looking brighter for the Hairspray actress, who had returned to Instagram earlier this year, telling fans she was "back on track and doing well".



In February, Bynes celebrated a year of sobriety and posted that she was happy to be with her fiance Paul Michael: "Now, I've remained sober for over a year - same with Paul - and I just want to let you all know I love you guys and I'm so happy now. I feel like I got what's mine and that's Paul."



Bynes had also spoken of plans to launch a clothing line alongside her friend Kathy, a fellow graduate of the Fashion Institute of Design & Merchandising, where Bynes studied for an associate's degree in merchandise product development.