Denise Richards no longer naive about Real Housewives

Denise Richards has indicated her second season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills will be 'very different' to the first, as she's 'not naive' this time around.



The Wild Things actress joined the Bravo reality TV series last year, but she told People she's only just settling into the show, after taking time to adapt to the fly-on-the-wall set-up.



"I went in very naive, I think, the very first season," she confessed. "I want to be myself because some people do know of me and I didn't want to play a character, otherwise let's call it scripted."



Denise considered her behaviour on the show to be true-to-life: "I just wanted to be myself on the show, and you know, whatever happens, happens, and just react how I really would," she reflected.



But the 49-year-old added while she 'had a great time' during her debut on Real Housewives, she has changed her outlook for the second season, which has 'been very different' for her. "But, you know, people are watching, so that's good," she enthused.



The show's second season is currently 'on hiatus' due to Covid-19 filming restrictions, with Denise explaining that while the bulk of the show has been taped already, the cast has yet to film all of the confessionals.



Denise recently made headlines when a clip from the show contained an allegation that the actress had an affair with her co-star Brandi Glanville. She teased that if the season 'airs the way it was shot,' fans will see how her story unfolds on the show.